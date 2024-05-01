Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.