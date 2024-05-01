Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
