Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:NSP opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

