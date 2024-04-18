3,570 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

