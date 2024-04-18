3,570 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.