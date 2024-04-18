Algorand Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $60.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,167,348 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

