Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $284.00 at UBS Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $314.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Shares of AMGN opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

