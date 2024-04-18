Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 885,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 206,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,788,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $58.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

