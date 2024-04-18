Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 19th.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEDU
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Scholar Education
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.