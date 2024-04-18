Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 19th.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Free Report ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

