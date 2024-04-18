CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. 245,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

