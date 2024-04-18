Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS EZU opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

