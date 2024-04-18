CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 826,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,104. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

