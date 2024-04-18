D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,797 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

