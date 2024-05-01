RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in RTX by 8,351.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in RTX by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.92. 1,340,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

