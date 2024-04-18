Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,461.12. 55,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,586.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

