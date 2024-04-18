Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 4.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pan American Silver worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 2,759,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,024. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

