Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after buying an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

