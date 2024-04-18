Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

