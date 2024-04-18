Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Financial Contrast

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 1 1 3 0 2.40

Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Hut 8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Hut 8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 7.66 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01 Hut 8 $115.90 million 5.73 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.71

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

