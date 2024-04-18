Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0202158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

