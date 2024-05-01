Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPRX opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $17.76.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

