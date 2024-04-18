Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,605,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260,105. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

