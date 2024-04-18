Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.82 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,254. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.