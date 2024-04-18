JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $70.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

CVNA traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,854. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,505,178. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

