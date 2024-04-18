KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.43 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

