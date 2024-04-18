Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $57.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,040. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

