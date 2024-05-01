Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.48.

Stryker stock opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.44 and its 200-day moving average is $316.70. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

