Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 127,407 shares.The stock last traded at $23.33 and had previously closed at $23.27.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

