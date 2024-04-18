Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 1,579,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,236. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

