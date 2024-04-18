Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,794. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

