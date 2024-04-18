Matson Money. Inc. Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $168,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.55. The stock had a trading volume of 658,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.