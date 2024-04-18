Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.01. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 265,647 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

