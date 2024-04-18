Ninety One North America Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.82. 2,236,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

