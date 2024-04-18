Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 294,657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,539,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,657 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $368,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 5.3 %

TSM traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. 30,247,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,576,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

