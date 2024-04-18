Ninety One UK Ltd Has $97.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $97,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 45,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224,045 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $163.85. 2,400,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

