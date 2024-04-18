Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.62 and its 200-day moving average is $477.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

