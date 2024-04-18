Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.61% of Philip Morris International worth $888,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,429. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

