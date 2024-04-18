Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.86.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RACE opened at $416.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.