Sfmg LLC Acquires 284 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.