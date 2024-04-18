Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

