Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $215.00 at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $182.43. 65,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

