Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 344 ($4.28) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.56) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

SPI traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.06). 2,741,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.84. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 321.71 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of £994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

