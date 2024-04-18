Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $485.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

