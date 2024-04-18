Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.