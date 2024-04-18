Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.23. 35,195,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,959,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $481.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

