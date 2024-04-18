Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 3.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,999 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,233,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,891,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,813. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

