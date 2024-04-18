TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 253,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,333. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

