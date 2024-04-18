Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $231.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.12. 319,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

