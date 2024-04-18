Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

TRIP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. 483,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

