Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

HAS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 498,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.