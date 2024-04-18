Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,448,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 116,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,993. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

