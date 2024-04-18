Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,722 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

