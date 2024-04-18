United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $60.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

UAL stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

